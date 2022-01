01/30: Graham, Clyburn, Markarova This week on "Face the Nation," we talk to South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Representative James Clyburn about President Biden’s pending Supreme Court nomination. Plus, we take a look at the Ukraine-Russia crisis with Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova and one of the Biden administration's top diplomats, Ambassador Victoria Nuland, and much more.