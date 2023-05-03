Watch CBS News

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, May 3rd, 2023

The man accused of killing his five neighbors is now in custody. President Biden is sending 1,500 troops to the Southern border of Texas. Today, ERCOT is expected to hold a news conference on grid reliability ahead of hotter temperatures.
