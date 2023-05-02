Watch CBS News

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, May 2nd, 2023

The Biden administration requested 1500 active duty troops be sent to the US - Mexico border. Today is the last day of early voting. The Texas House voted to approve a bill that would eliminate paper license plates in Texas.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.