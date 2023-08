Woman connected to Vanessa Guillen's death sentenced to 30 years in prison Cecily Aguilar was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her connection in the death of Vanessa Guillén at Fort Hood in 2020. Aguilar has admitted to helping her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, in dismembering and disposing of Guillén's body. Robinson died of suicide the day Guillén's remains were found.