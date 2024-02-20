Why is sleep so important, what's the sleepy girl mocktail and what is a good amount of sleep? We are talking all about sleep with Dr. Carol Nwelue from Baylor Scott & White, including the impact it has on your health and a TikTok trend that has us asking questions. The CDC says many of us are missing out on sleep. The latest statistics in Texas show about 35% of adults and children up to 14 years old aren't getting enough sleep. That increases to about 80% when we talk about high school students.