Why Harris and Trump supporters are optimistic about the presidential race Vice President Kamala Harris became the first Black and South Asian female presidential nominee after accepting the nomination at the Democratic National Convention. Political reporter Jack Fink spoke with both Democratic nominee for Congress Julie Johnson and long-time State Sen. Royce West about Harris' policies on the economy and reproductive rights. And Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare also sat down with Jack to explain why he believes former President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz will not only win Texas, but Tarrant County as well.