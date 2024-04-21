Watch CBS News

What's in the $1.25 billion Dallas bond and will voters approve it?

Dallas residents will have the chance to vote for or against a $1.25 billion bond project that includes money for street repairs, parks, a police training facility and more. The U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger Colin Allred is narrowing, according to a recent poll. And Jack Fink sits down with both Brent Hagenbuch and Jace Yarbrough — the two candidates competing in the Republican primary runoff for the open Texas Senate seat in District 30.
