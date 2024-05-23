Watch CBS News

Weather on Wheels: Shulkey Elementary

Tuesday was the last Weather on Wheels of the school year. First alert meteorologist Jeff Ray visited Shulkey Elementary in Fort Worth. He talked about the weather to Molly Jamison's 4th-grade science classes.
