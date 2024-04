Victims in multi-car crash involving Chiefs Rashee Rice seek millions Documents obtained by ESPN show two victims are suing Rashee Rice and an SMU player Teddy Knox for $11 million: $10 million in punitive damages and $1 million in actual damages. An arrest warrant says Rice was driving his rented Lamborghini at 119 miles per hour on North Central Expressway last month. The high-speed driving caused that multi-vehicle crash. Both men face several felony charges.