UPS will train non-union employees ahead of looming union strike UPS has decided it will train non-union employees ahead of a looming strike at the end of July. Although the company said in a statement that this is a temporary solution not an effort to walk away from negotiations or permanently sweep out union workers. a href=“https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/ups-will-train-non-union-employees-ahead-of-looming-strike/”Click here for more./a