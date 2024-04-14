Watch CBS News

Triple shooting in east Oak Cliff leaves 1 dead

A 20-year-old man as well as a 17-year-old and 14-year-old were shot Saturday night at an apartment complex on easter avenue. The 20-year-old victim did not survive. No word yet on any suspects in this case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.