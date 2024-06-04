Travis County DA challenges Abbott's pardon for Army sergeant convicted of murder The Travis County District Attorney announced Tuesday that the county would be filing with the Court of Criminal Appeals to reverse a pardon for Daniel Perry. On May 16, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned Perry, an Army sergeant sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting and killing Garrett Foster, a protester, in 2020. Abbott issued his pardon after a unanimous recommendation by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.