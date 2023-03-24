Watch CBS News

Traffic Alert: I-20 WB closed due to accident

If you are traveling on I-20 WB near Bonnie View Road, you will hit some heavy delays. Crews are cleaning up an earlier crash and lanes are closed due to a fuel spill. Traffic is being diverted to 45 north and south. You may want to avoid the area.
