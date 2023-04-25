Watch CBS News

Top Stories in North Texas, 04-25-2023

Tuesday's Top Stories: An update in the search for a missing Everman boy; The mother of a teen killed at Lamar High School one month ago is speaking out against gun violence; The Texas House is sending two school safety bills on to the Senate.
