The debut of Superman comics heads to auction The 85-year-old comic book is set for auction at Heritage Auctions in Dallas. Already the bidding has exceeded $4 million, which will make it the most valuable comic book ever sold at auction. Also featured is a business letter pitching the Superman series idea. "The letter is quite remarkable," said Barry Sandoval, V.P. Heritage Auctions. "If this is sort of the creation, that takes you back before the creation when this was just an idea in a teenager's head basically and it's cool to think that Jerry and Joe thought they had a hit on their hands all along, but it took years for them to convince anybody that superman was worth publishing." Both creators were -- children of jewish immigrants -- chasing the american dream.