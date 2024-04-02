Texas woman sues after being charged with murder following abortion Lizelle Gonzalez is suing prosecutors and Starr County for more than $1 million. She was arrested and charged with murder in 2022, after taking an abortion pill 19 weeks into her pregnancy. According to the lawsuit, the then-26-year-old spent two nights in jail. The charges were dismissed days later, but not before her name, mugshot, and private medical information made national headlines. The arrest took place months before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Though abortions after six weeks were illegal in Texas at the time, pregnant women cannot be criminally prosecuted for their own abortions under state law.