Texas preps for Beryl landfall: "It poses a serious threat for Texans in its path," Acting Gov. says "As Hurricane Beryl approaches the Texas coast, now is the time for Texans to make their final preparations to protect themselves and their property," Acting Gov. Dan Patrick said during a press conference Sunday with the Texas Department of Emergency Management. "One hundred-twenty-one counties are already under state disaster declaration, and more may be added if conditions warrant ... Beryl is a resilient storm, and it poses a serious threat for Texans in its path at landfall and the following 24 hours as it moves through Texas."