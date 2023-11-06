Texas man's challenge to gun ownership, domestic violence law heads to Supreme Court A gun ownership case heading to the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday goes all the way back to 1994 when Congress passed a law prohibiting people facing domestic violence restraining orders from having guns. A Texas man named Zackey Rahimi challenged the law after he was indicted by a grand jury. That came after police say he was involved in five shootings in and around Arlington in the of 2020 and the start of 2021. Police say he admitted he was the subject of a domestic violence restraining order that prohibited gun possession.