Texas appeals federal judge's ruling concerning state foster care system It took just one day for Texas to appeal a federal judge's ruling concerning the state's foster care system. A federal judge is fining the state $100,000 a day for contempt and neglecting to adequately investigate allegations of abuse against some who are in the system. As of February, there are about 10,000 children in the system statewide. An estimated 789 boys and girls are in foster care in Dallas County, and 784 in Tarrant County as of April 16, 2024.