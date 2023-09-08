Watch CBS News

Teen dies after Paqui "one chip challenge"

A school in Massachusetts is mourning the sudden death of one of its students. Police say the 14-year-old died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend that is known as the "one chip challenge."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.