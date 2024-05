Tarrant County Sheriff withdraws terminations of 2 jailers Last week, a video of a confrontation with inmate Anthony Ray Johnson, Jr. was released. The sheriff says it showed a jailer place a knee on Johnson's back while in custody, but left it there beyond what training allows. The sheriff says a supervisor allowed the problematic technique to take place so both were fired. Thursday the sheriff said there is a reason why he reversed his decision for now, but he's not happy about it.