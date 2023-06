Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Sunny, scattered showers developing by afternoon Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On