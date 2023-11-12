Watch CBS News

Southwest Airlines treats Dallas-area class to field trip at headquarters

It started when a Cedar Hill fifth-grade teacher's mock class trip to Mexico went viral. The Dallas-based airline saw a video from Miss Sonja White's Trinity Leadership class. They decided to treat the students to a field trip to their headquarters. It included a full tour. The kids got to board a plane and speak to pilots and flight attendants. And as a bonus, Southwest gifted teachers and the principal two round-trip tickets to fly anywhere in Southwest's network, including Mexico.
