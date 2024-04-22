Watch CBS News

Second person dies from semi-truck crash into Brenham DPS office

Authorities say a second person has died after a man plowed a stolen 18-wheeler into a driver's license office nearly two weeks ago in Brenham. The Washington County District Attorney's office and the Department of Public Safety confirmed a 63-year-old woman died from injuries stemming from the crash. Authorities say the driver, Clenard Parker, intentionally rammed the truck into the DPS office. They say Parker was upset about not getting his CDL renewed the day prior.
