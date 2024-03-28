School district releases dash cam video from school bus-cement truck crash Hays CISD released dash cam footage showing a cement truck veering into the path of one of their school buses as it was returning home from a Bastrop County field trip last Friday. Dozens on board the pre-k bus were injured and one five-year-old boy was killed. A man in a car behind the bus was also killed. We're told the older model bus did not have seatbelts, and an investigation into the driver of the cement truck is ongoing.