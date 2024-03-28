Watch CBS News

School district releases dash cam video from school bus-cement truck crash

Hays CISD released dash cam footage showing a cement truck veering into the path of one of their school buses as it was returning home from a Bastrop County field trip last Friday. Dozens on board the pre-k bus were injured and one five-year-old boy was killed. A man in a car behind the bus was also killed. We're told the older model bus did not have seatbelts, and an investigation into the driver of the cement truck is ongoing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.