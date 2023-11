Safety Alert: Recalls of Cantelope, childrens nightgowns and a mirror True Fresh Malichita cantaloupes sold between Oct. 16 and 23 are being recalled due to salmonella risk. iMoonzz is recalling thousands of children’s nightgowns sold on Amazon from March 2023 to June 2023 due to a burn hazard. IKEA is recalling its LETTAN mirrors sold between December 2019 through June 2023 due to falling and laceration concerns.