Watch CBS News

Returning holiday gifts? Look out for return fees

According to logistics company, Narvar, 40% of companies are adding a fee for return shipping, which is up 31% percent from 2022. Stores include Zara, J. Crew, and H&M. Even Amazon is reported to charge a $1 fee for items taken to UPS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.