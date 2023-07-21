Report: Fort Worth police chase that killed uninvolved driver reached 100 mph Records obtained by the CBS News Texas I-Team show a Fort Worth police chase of a stolen vehicle that resulted in an innocent driver being killed reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. Earlier this month, Andra Craig, 57, was killed when a Fort Worth police vehicle collided with his car at the intersection of Rosedale and Evans Ave. in south Fort Worth. The police officer involved in the crash is recovering from his injuries, according to department officials.