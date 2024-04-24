Watch CBS News

Report: 2/3 parents feel lonely, burned out

A national survey by Ohio State University found nearly two-thirds of parents say they feel alone and burned out. 66% also say the demands of parenthood leave them isolated and lonely, while 40% feel as if they have no support from others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.