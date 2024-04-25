Watch CBS News

Reggie Bush getting 2005 Heisman Trophy back

Reggie Bush is getting his Heisman trophy back. The Super Bowl Champion and star running back for USC was stripped of college football's highest honor in 2010. But now, student-athletes can receive compensation for their name, image and likeness.
