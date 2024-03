The Texas man who spent 70+ years in an iron lung, remembered for his inspiration and resilience A North Texas man is being remembered here and around the world, for his inspiration and resilience. Paul Alexander lived in an iron lung for more than 70 years after contracting polio. Known by many on social media as Polio Paul, he died Monday in a Dallas hospital at 78. Amelia Mugavero spoke exclusively with his brother, who shared Paul's secret to his happy life.