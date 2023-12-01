Watch CBS News

One-on-one with Dan Patrick

In a sit-down interview with political reporter Jack Fink, Lt. Gov Dan Patrick had plenty to say about House Speaker Dade Phelan, casino gambling in Texas, school choice/vouchers, teacher pay raises & a potential 5th special session.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.