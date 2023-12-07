Watch CBS News

On The Dot: Renewable energy

In a place as cold and remote as Svalbard, any disruption to the off-grid power supply could require a total evacuation of its 2,500 residents to mainland Norway, which is 600 miles away by boat or plane.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.