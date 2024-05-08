Officers worried about police chief's future in Dallas after Houston chief retires Late Tuesday night, Houston's mayor announced that Police Chief Troy Finner had retired, effective immediately. CBS News Texas' JD Miles learned that has some Dallas police officers worried that Chief Eddie Garcia could be courted for the chief's job there. Garcia is credited with a plan to address violent crime, and rebuilding trust here with the community. Sources say Houston reached out to Garcia to gauge his interest. Garcia has been summoned to Dallas City Hall for a meeting with council members Wednesday evening.