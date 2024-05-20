Watch CBS News

North Texas company puts on pyro-drone show

New video shows what could be the first-ever pyro drone show in the country. North Richland Hills-based company, Sky Elements flew 300 drones in the pattern of a bald eagle. Twelve of them were rigged with pyrotechnics on the tips of the wings.
