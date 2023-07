North Richland Hills resident can keep her chickens The chickens can stay, for now. It's an update to a story CBS News Texas has been following a story about a North Richland Hills resident who had been fighting the city to keep her chickens. She said she did not have to get rid of them as originally ordered. In a letter, city officials say that her compliance date has been extended. The issue is expected to be brought back up to the city council in early October.