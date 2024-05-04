Watch CBS News

New details about the Stockyards patrol team

The new Stockyards Patrol Team is a specialized team comprised of one sergeant and four officers. They're going to patrol the area and respond to calls for service Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 in the morning until 8:00 at night.
