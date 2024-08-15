New child sex abuse lawsuit hits North Texas megachurch The North Texas megachurch embroiled in controversy over its founder's alleged child sex abuse is facing another lawsuit involving accusations of abuse by a youth group member. Gateway Church recently settled a 2020 lawsuit alleging child sex abuse. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Tarrant County accuses a member of the Gateway Church youth group of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl repeatedly on church grounds. The lawsuit alleges the assaults began in 2016.