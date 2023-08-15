Watch CBS News

Netflix testing video game streaming

Netflix is testing video game streaming with users in Canada and the UK. The trial will be with Oxenfree and Molehew's Mining Adventure. It will expand to PCs and Macs soon and gamers can download an app to use their cell phones as controllers.
