Navy SEAL from North Texas killed in Yemen incident, Navy says Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, extended condolence to the families of Gage Ingram and Chris Chamber, whose combined enlistment years were 15. "Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities," said Chaney. "This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation."