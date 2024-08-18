More high-profile court cases being filed in North Texas Families of the victims in Boeing crashes requested that a federal judge in North Texas reject the plea deal Boeing reached with the U.S. Justice Department. Elon Musk filed a federal lawsuit in North Texas alleging that a group of prominent advertisers conspired to "boycott" X, breaking antitrust laws. Pro-Israel advocacy groups also filed a federal lawsuit in North Texas challenging President Biden's order that imposed financial and immigration penalties on those involved in settler violence in the West Bank.