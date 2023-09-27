Melissa Cardinals defensive line preparing for state title run with unique training The No. 1 team in class 5A is ready to take it to the next level. With a brand new, $35 million stadium and an undefeated record this season, the Melissa Cardinals are poised for a state title run. The Cardinals are aware of the fight that is ahead of them, so defensive line coach and assistant wrestling coach Cole Kiefer has been implementing some of his wrestling tactics and experience to fortify his talented and fierce defense.