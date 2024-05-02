Watch CBS News

Mayfest kicks off in Fort Worth

Mayfest returns to Trinity Park Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Families can enjoy food, rides, local music and local art for free only on Thursday! Tickets can be purchased online for people visiting Friday through Sunday.
