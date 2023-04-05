Watch CBS News

Many crashes in North Texas due to road rage

According to TxDOT data, from 2012-2022 there were more than 3,500 crashes in the DFW area with road rage listed as the contributing factor. They resulted in more than 1,200 injuries and 22 fatalities.
