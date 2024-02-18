Keller ISD trustee resigns amid controversy Keller ISD Trustee Sandi Walker is resigning after facing backlash for allegedly allowing a film production crew into Central High School for an interview earlier this month. Walker made the announcement Sunday on Facebook. In a letter to parents, district officials say they were unaware of the planned interview. They also say some students and employees may have talked with the film crew, but that they have been assured none of them will be visible in the finished production. The matter remains under review.