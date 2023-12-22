Watch CBS News

Jo Koy hosting 81st Golden Globes

The Golden Globes has announced comedian Jo Koy as the host for the 81st annual award show. This year, two new awards will be shared for Best Comedian on Television & Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
