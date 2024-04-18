Watch CBS News

Homeless children in Dallas receive teddy bears

Bob Sweeny is the executive director of Dallas Life, a homeless recovery center. He wrote a book, Teddy Cares for children experiencing homelessness. The book accompanied by a bear greets a child when they walk into the shelter.
