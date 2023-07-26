Here's how heat can play a role in heart attacks Emergency rooms have been busy all summer long with patients coming in due to heat-related illnesses. It can be dangerous if you are outside in the heat for long stretches of time—that's backed up by a new study in the American Heart Association Journal, underlining the risk involved when it’s hot combined with air pollution, saying your risk for heart attack may double. Researchers analyzed more than 200,000 heart attack deaths in China over five years. The risk was 75% higher of suffering a heart attack during a four-day stretch heatwave when combined with high air pollution circulating. The best advice is to stay inside if you can.