Here's an update on Opal Lee's new home from Trinity Habitat for Humanity Habitat for Humanity is building a home for the woman who persuaded lawmakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday. The brand new home is on the same plot of land where Opal Lee's childhood home once stood. In June of 1939, white rioters burned down that home when Lee was just 12 years old. Work started on the new home in October.