Harris talks of moving past divisiveness and uniting the country in acceptance speech One of the main themes tonight was against gun violence and for more restrictions on gun sales. Among those who spoke was Kimberly Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi, who was among the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Colin Allred snagged a primetime speaking slot and praised the Vice President. He described Cruz and former President Trump as "me guys, who only look out for themselves" and that he is out to protect Texans and Americans on a variety of issues.